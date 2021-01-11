Is Target (TGT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Target (TGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Target is one of 206 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 22.27% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TGT has gained about 9.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.46% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Target is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TGT is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.26% this year, meaning that TGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TGT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

