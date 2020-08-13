Is Target (TGT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Target (TGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Target is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 205 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 0.55% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TGT has gained about 4.98% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 28.83%. As we can see, Target is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.78% so far this year, meaning that TGT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

