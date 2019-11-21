Is Target (TGT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Target (TGT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Target is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 0.75% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TGT has moved about 91.30% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 20.28% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Target is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46.73% so far this year, meaning that TGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

