Is Target (TGT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Target (TGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Target is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 34.12% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TGT has moved about 28.55% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.82% on average. This shows that Target is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TGT is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.95% so far this year, so TGT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TGT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

