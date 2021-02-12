Is Target (TGT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Target (TGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Target is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 12.13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TGT has gained about 7.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.08% on average. This means that Target is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.75% so far this year, so TGT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TGT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

