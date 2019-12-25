Is Target (TGT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Target (TGT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Target is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 3.78% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TGT has gained about 94.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 25.88% on average. This shows that Target is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46.57% so far this year, so TGT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

