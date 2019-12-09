Is Target (TGT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Target (TGT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Target is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 4.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TGT has returned 89.18% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.88%. This shows that Target is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.99% so far this year, meaning that TGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TGT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

