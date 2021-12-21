Is Target (TGT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Target (TGT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Target is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TGT has returned about 24.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 10.6%. As we can see, Target is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Titan Machinery (TITN). The stock has returned 59.6% year-to-date.

For Titan Machinery, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Target belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.3% so far this year, so TGT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Titan Machinery falls under the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +28.7%.

Target and Titan Machinery could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

