Is Tapestry (TPR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Tapestry (TPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tapestry is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR's full-year earnings has moved 11.36% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TPR has returned about 44.47% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.33%. This means that Tapestry is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TPR belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.83% so far this year, so TPR is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TPR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

