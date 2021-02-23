Is Tapestry (TPR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Tapestry (TPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tapestry is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR's full-year earnings has moved 13.44% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TPR has gained about 26.96% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.41%. This shows that Tapestry is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TPR belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.90% so far this year, meaning that TPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TPR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

