Is Tapestry (TPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Tapestry (TPR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.40, which compares to its industry's average of 15.24. Over the past 52 weeks, TPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.92 and as low as 6.70, with a median of 8.78.

Investors should also note that TPR holds a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TPR's industry has an average PEG of 0.86 right now. Over the last 12 months, TPR's PEG has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.75.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) may be another strong Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock to add to your shortlist. URBN is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Urban Outfitters are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.56 and a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 15.24 and 0.86, respectively.

Over the past year, URBN's P/E has been as high as 16.59, as low as 5.92, with a median of 10.62; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.92, as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.75 during the same time period.

Additionally, Urban Outfitters has a P/B ratio of 1.37 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.89. For URBN, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.57, as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.28 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tapestry and Urban Outfitters are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TPR and URBN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.