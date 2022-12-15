Is Tanger Outlets a Great Buy Before 2023?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) has posted some impressive results from the business as the COVID-19 pandemic has wound down. In this short video, Fool.com contributors Tyler Crowe and Matt Frankel, CFP®, discuss the reasons they both own Tanger as well as some reasons to be cautious.

*Stock prices in the video are as of Dec. 7, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tyler Crowe has positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool recommends Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.