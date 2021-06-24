Is TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does TAL Education Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at February 2021 TAL Education Group had debt of US$2.57b, up from US$262.0m in one year. But it also has US$5.94b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.37b net cash.

How Strong Is TAL Education Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TAL Debt to Equity History June 24th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that TAL Education Group had liabilities of US$3.37b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.53b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.94b and US$97.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$872.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, TAL Education Group has a titanic market capitalization of US$15.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, TAL Education Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TAL Education Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, TAL Education Group reported revenue of US$4.5b, which is a gain of 37%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is TAL Education Group?

Although TAL Education Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$709m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. One positive is that TAL Education Group is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TAL Education Group you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

