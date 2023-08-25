Is Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for TAK is its P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TAK's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.16. Within the past 52 weeks, TAK's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TAK has a P/S ratio of 1.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.04.

Finally, we should also recognize that TAK has a P/CF ratio of 6.68. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.98. Over the past year, TAK's P/CF has been as high as 8.14 and as low as 6.40, with a median of 7.06.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TAK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

