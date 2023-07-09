Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock a Buy Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) has become one of the most important companies in the world, producing computer chips for Apple, NVIDIA, and even Intel. In this video, Travis Hoium covers the company's incredible margins and shows why the stock is cheap for investors today.

