Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 10.85% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TSM has returned about 79.05% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 36.74%. This shows that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TSM is a member of the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 80.77% so far this year, meaning that TSM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TSM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

