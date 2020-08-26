Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 12.16% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TSM has returned about 37.76% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 26.33%. This means that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TSM belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.90% this year, meaning that TSM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TSM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

