Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is one of 605 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 12.37% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TSM has moved about 37.75% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.42%. As we can see, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TSM is a member of the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.88% so far this year, so TSM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TSM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.