Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 10.60% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, TSM has returned 3.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -0.19% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TSM belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.42% this year, meaning that TSM is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TSM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



