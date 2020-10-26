Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TSM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is one of 612 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 10.85% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TSM has gained about 52% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 28.48%. This means that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TSM belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 53.72% so far this year, so TSM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TSM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

