Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TSM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 5.94% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TSM has returned about 39.01% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 25.70%. As we can see, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TSM belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.45% so far this year, so TSM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TSM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

