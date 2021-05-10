Is Taitron Components Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Taitron Components' (NASDAQ:TAIT) stock is up by a considerable 9.0% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Taitron Components' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Taitron Components is:

10% = US$1.4m ÷ US$13m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Taitron Components' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Taitron Components seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 50% seen over the past five years by Taitron Components. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Taitron Components' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

NasdaqCM:TAIT Past Earnings Growth May 10th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is TAIT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TAIT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Taitron Components Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 79% (implying that it keeps only 21% of profits) for Taitron Components suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Taitron Components has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Taitron Components' performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Taitron Components' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.