Is TAIAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Muni - Bonds fund could think about starting with American Funds Tax-Advantaged Income A (TAIAX). TAIAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

TAIAX is one of many Muni - Bonds funds to choose from. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states and local municipalities, which are typically used to pay for infrastructure construction, schools, and other government functions. These securities can be backed by taxes (revenue bonds), but others are known as " general obligation " and are not necessarily backed by a defined source. These bonds are especially attractive because of their inherent tax benefits.

History of Fund/Manager

American Funds is based in Los Angeles, CA, and is the manager of TAIAX. Since American Funds Tax-Advantaged Income A made its debut in May of 2012, TAIAX has garnered more than $2.07 billion in assets. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. TAIAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 6.09% and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 4.72%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. TAIAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 8.29% compared to the category average of 13.12%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 6.86% compared to the category average of 11.23%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, TAIAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.36% compared to the category average of 0.83%. TAIAX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $250 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, American Funds Tax-Advantaged Income A ( TAIAX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

