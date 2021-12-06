Is TAIAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you have been looking for Mutual Fund Bond funds, a place to start could be American Funds Tax-Advantaged Income A (TAIAX). TAIAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

American Funds is based in Los Angeles, CA, and is the manager of TAIAX. American Funds Tax-Advantaged Income A made its debut in May of 2012, and since then, TAIAX has accumulated about $2.87 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 8.99%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 10.63%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of TAIAX over the past three years is 8.8% compared to the category average of 14.08%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 7.35% compared to the category average of 11.59%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, TAIAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.34% compared to the category average of 0.80%. From a cost perspective, TAIAX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $250, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, American Funds Tax-Advantaged Income A ( TAIAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, American Funds Tax-Advantaged Income A ( TAIAX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

