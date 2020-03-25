Is Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TRHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRHC's full-year earnings has moved 25.42% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TRHC has moved about 8.87% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 20.59% on average. As we can see, Tabula Rasa Healthcare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TRHC is a member of the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.19% so far this year, meaning that TRHC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on TRHC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.