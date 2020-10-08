Is T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of T2 Biosystems (TTOO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

T2 Biosystems is a member of our Medical group, which includes 933 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TTOO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTOO's full-year earnings has moved 37.50% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TTOO has moved about 11.11% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.76%. This means that T2 Biosystems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TTOO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.41% so far this year, so TTOO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TTOO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

