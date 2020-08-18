Is T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is T2 Biosystems (TTOO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

T2 Biosystems is one of 901 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TTOO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTOO's full-year earnings has moved 37.50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TTOO has returned 30.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.55% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, T2 Biosystems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TTOO is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.87% so far this year, so TTOO is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track TTOO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

