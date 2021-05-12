Is T2 Biosystems' (NASDAQ:TTOO) 114% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Some T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 65% over the last three months. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 114% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Because T2 Biosystems made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year T2 Biosystems saw its revenue grow by 148%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 114% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:TTOO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that T2 Biosystems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 13% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand T2 Biosystems better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for T2 Biosystems you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

