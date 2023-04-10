Is T. Rowe Price Value Fund (TRVLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, a place to start could be T. Rowe Price Value Fund (TRVLX). TRVLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

T. Rowe Price is based in Baltimore, MD, and is the manager of TRVLX. T. Rowe Price Value Fund debuted in September of 1994. Since then, TRVLX has accumulated assets of about $3.71 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Ryan S. Hedrick who has been in charge of the fund since January of 2023.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 7.7%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 12.49%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, TRVLX's standard deviation comes in at 19.94%, compared to the category average of 18.47%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 17.81% compared to the category average of 16.45%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.9, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. TRVLX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -1.09, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 100% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $158.67 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance

Technology

Non-Durable

Turnover is about 192.1%, so those in charge of the fund make more trades per year than the comparable average.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, TRVLX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared to the category average of 0.98%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, TRVLX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, T. Rowe Price Value Fund ( TRVLX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

