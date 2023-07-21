Is T. Rowe Price (TROW) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. T. Rowe Price (TROW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

T. Rowe Price is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. T. Rowe Price is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TROW's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TROW has returned about 10.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 9.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that T. Rowe Price is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, VersaBank (VBNK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.6%.

In VersaBank's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, T. Rowe Price belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.4% this year, meaning that TROW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

VersaBank, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 64-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved +16% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track T. Rowe Price and VersaBank. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VersaBank (VBNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.