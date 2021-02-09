Is T. Rowe Price QM US Small Cap Growth Equity (PRDSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Small Cap Growth category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that might be worth investigating is T. Rowe Price QM US Small Cap Growth Equity (PRDSX). PRDSX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

PRDSX is part of the Small Cap Growth category, and this segment boasts an array of many other possible options. Small Cap Growth mutual funds usually focus their portfolios on stocks with large growth opportunities and a market cap of under $2 billion. These portfolios tend to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

T. Rowe Price is based in Baltimore, MD, and is the manager of PRDSX. The T. Rowe Price QM US Small Cap Growth Equity made its debut in January of 1998 and PRDSX has managed to accumulate roughly $4.74 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Sudhir Nanda, has been in charge of the fund since October of 2006.

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 15.79%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 15.26%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 18.47%, the standard deviation of PRDSX over the past three years is 22.28%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 18.46% compared to the category average of 15.53%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a 5-year beta of 1.14, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. PRDSX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -0.9, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

This fund is currently holding about 86.2% stock in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $7.24 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Health Technology Industrial Cyclical Services

Turnover is 29.4%, which means this fund makes fewer trades than the average comparable fund.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, PRDSX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared to the category average of 1.22%. PRDSX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, and each subsequent investment should be at least $100.

Overall, T. Rowe Price QM US Small Cap Growth Equity ( PRDSX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.

