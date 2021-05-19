Is T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund (TRMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mid Cap Value fund? Starting with T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund (TRMCX) is one possibility. TRMCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

We classify TRMCX in the Mid Cap Value category, an area rife with potential choices. Mid Cap Value mutual funds aim to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. A mid-cap company usually holds a market capitalization of between $2 billion and $10 billion.

T. Rowe Price is based in Baltimore, MD, and is the manager of TRMCX. T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund made its debut in June of 1996, and since then, TRMCX has accumulated about $5.07 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, David J. Wallack, has been in charge of the fund since December of 2000.

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 12.04%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.36%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of TRMCX over the past three years is 22.64% compared to the category average of 17.3%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 18.17% compared to the category average of 14.24%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a 5-year beta of 1.12, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -5.92, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, TRMCX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.78% compared to the category average of 1.11%. From a cost perspective, TRMCX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,500; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Overall, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund ( TRMCX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund ( TRMCX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for more information about the world of funds, and feel free to compare TRMCX to its peers as well for additional information.

