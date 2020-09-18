Is T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

T. Rowe Price Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 890 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TROW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TROW's full-year earnings has moved 19.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TROW has gained about 4.61% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 15.66%. This means that T. Rowe Price Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TROW belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.19% so far this year, so TROW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on TROW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.