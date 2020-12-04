Is T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

T. Rowe Price Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TROW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TROW's full-year earnings has moved 6.29% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TROW has gained about 23.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 4.23% on average. This means that T. Rowe Price Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TROW is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.02% so far this year, so TROW is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track TROW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

