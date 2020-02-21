Is T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

T. Rowe Price Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 839 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TROW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TROW's full-year earnings has moved 10.87% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TROW has returned about 13.05% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 1.18%. As we can see, T. Rowe Price Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TROW is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.70% so far this year, so TROW is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on TROW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

