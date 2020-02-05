Is T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

T. Rowe Price Group is one of 843 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TROW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TROW's full-year earnings has moved 8.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TROW has gained about 12.29% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.83%. This means that T. Rowe Price Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TROW belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.36% so far this year, so TROW is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on TROW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

