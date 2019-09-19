Is T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Global - Equity funds, a place to start could be T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX). PRGSX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We note that PRGSX is a Global - Equity option, an investment area loaded with different options. While Global - Equity mutual funds invest their assets in large markets--think the U.S., Europe, and Japan--they aren't limited by geography. Their investment technique is one that leverages the global economy in order to offer stable returns.

History of Fund/Manager

T. Rowe Price is responsible for PRGSX, and the company is based out of Baltimore, MD. T. Rowe Price Global Stock debuted in December of 1995. Since then, PRGSX has accumulated assets of about $1.44 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, David J. Eiswert, has been in charge of the fund since October of 2012.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. PRGSX has a 5-year annualized total return of 11.16% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 15.31%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of PRGSX over the past three years is 13.91% compared to the category average of 10.5%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 14.17% compared to the category average of 10.73%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors cannot discount the risks to this segment though, as it is always important to remember the downside for any potential investment. In the most recent bear market, PRGSX lost 60.98% and underperformed comparable funds by 8%. This might suggest that the fund is a worse choice than its peers during a bear market.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.08, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. PRGSX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 0.48, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, PRGSX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared to the category average of 1.12%. So, PRGSX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, T. Rowe Price Global Stock ( PRGSX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Global - Equity area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds. There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into PRGSX too for additional information.

