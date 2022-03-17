Is T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Mutual Fund Equity Report fund category, T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX) could be a potential option. PRGSX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

PRGSX is a part of the T. Rowe Price family of funds, a company based out of Baltimore, MD. T. Rowe Price Global Stock debuted in December of 1995. Since then, PRGSX has accumulated assets of about $5.18 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, David Eiswert, has been in charge of the fund since October of 2012.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 19.14%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 20.46%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, PRGSX's standard deviation comes in at 19.23%, compared to the category average of 15.59%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 17.48% compared to the category average of 13.79%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.01, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a positive alpha over the past 5 years of 3.61, which shows that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, PRGSX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.78% compared to the category average of 1.10%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, PRGSX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, and each subsequent investment should be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, T. Rowe Price Global Stock ( PRGSX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, T. Rowe Price Global Stock ( PRGSX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

