Is T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (PRDGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Looking for a Large Cap Blend fund? You may want to consider T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (PRDGX) as a possible option. PRDGX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We note that PRDGX is a Large Cap Blend option, an area loaded with different options. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a " buy and hold " mindset. Additionally, blended funds mix large, more established firms into their portfolios, giving investors exposure to value and growth opportunities.

History of Fund/Manager

T. Rowe Price is based in Baltimore, MD, and is the manager of PRDGX. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund made its debut in December of 1992, and since then, PRDGX has accumulated about $12.04 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Thomas J. Huber, has been in charge of the fund since March of 2000.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 12.62%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 10%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of PRDGX over the past three years is 15.49% compared to the category average of 15.04%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 16.11% compared to the category average of 16.2%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.86, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. PRDGX's 5-year performance has produced a positive alpha of 0.05, which means managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 87.29% of its assets in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $289.61 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology

Industrial Cyclical

Finance

Non-Durable

With turnover at about 15.6%, this fund makes fewer trades than the average comparable fund.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, PRDGX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.64% compared to the category average of 0.91%. PRDGX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund ( PRDGX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

