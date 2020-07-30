Is Systemax (SYX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Systemax (SYX). SYX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.62. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.24. SYX's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.47 and as low as 12.57, with a median of 15.88, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that SYX has a P/B ratio of 5.49. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.19. Within the past 52 weeks, SYX's P/B has been as high as 5.97 and as low as 3.17, with a median of 5.18.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Systemax's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SYX is an impressive value stock right now.

