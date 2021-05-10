Is Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Syros Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Syros Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$39.7m, up from US$19.6m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$222.1m in cash, so it actually has US$182.4m net cash.

How Healthy Is Syros Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SYRS Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Syros Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$27.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$83.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$222.1m as well as receivables valued at US$2.62m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$114.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Syros Pharmaceuticals has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Syros Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Syros Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Syros Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 349%, to US$18m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is Syros Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Syros Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$81m and booked a US$81m accounting loss. But at least it has US$182.4m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Importantly, Syros Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Syros Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.