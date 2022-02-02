Is Sypris Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYPR) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) has had a rough three months with its share price down 47%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Sypris Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sypris Solutions is:

7.8% = US$1.3m ÷ US$17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Sypris Solutions' Earnings Growth And 7.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Sypris Solutions' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. As a result, Sypris Solutions' flat net income growth over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

We then compared Sypris Solutions' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 3.0% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGM:SYPR Past Earnings Growth February 2nd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Sypris Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sypris Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Sypris Solutions doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Sypris Solutions. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Sypris Solutions' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

