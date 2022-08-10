Is Sypris Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYPR) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that Sypris Solutions' (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 8.0% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sypris Solutions' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sypris Solutions is:

24% = US$4.8m ÷ US$20m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.24.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Sypris Solutions' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Sypris Solutions has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 14% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Sypris Solutions' exceptional 28% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Sypris Solutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.7%.

NasdaqGM:SYPR Past Earnings Growth August 10th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Sypris Solutions fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Sypris Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Sypris Solutions doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Sypris Solutions' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Sypris Solutions visit our risks dashboard for free.

