Is Synnex (SNX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Synnex (SNX). SNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.12, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.40. Over the past year, SNX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.89 and as low as 6.31, with a median of 8.40.

Investors will also notice that SNX has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNX's industry has an average PEG of 2.15 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, SNX's PEG has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.74.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Synnex is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SNX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

