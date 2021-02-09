Is Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Synchrony Financial (SYF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Synchrony Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SYF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYF's full-year earnings has moved 35.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SYF has moved about 7.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 5.68% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Synchrony Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, SYF is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.45% so far this year, so SYF is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track SYF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

