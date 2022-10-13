Is Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SNCR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that SNCR has a P/B ratio of 1.19. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SNCR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.67. SNCR's P/B has been as high as 2.88 and as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.70, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that SNCR has a P/CF ratio of 3.12. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.99. Over the past year, SNCR's P/CF has been as high as 21.19 and as low as 3.12, with a median of 6.96.

If you're looking for another solid Internet - Software value stock, take a look at Ziff Davis (ZD). ZD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Ziff Davis are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.16 and a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 46.48 and 2.41, respectively.

ZD's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 14.90 and as low as 9.79, with a median of 12.23, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.81 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 1.60, all within the past year.

Additionally, Ziff Davis has a P/B ratio of 1.87 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.67. For ZD, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.68, as low as 1.76, with a median of 2.40 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Synchronoss Technologies and Ziff Davis are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SNCR and ZD sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



