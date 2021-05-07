Is Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Synchronoss Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Synchronoss Technologies had US$10.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$33.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$23.7m net cash.

How Strong Is Synchronoss Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SNCR Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Synchronoss Technologies had liabilities of US$125.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$63.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$33.7m and US$47.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$107.3m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$139.2m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Synchronoss Technologies' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Synchronoss Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Synchronoss Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Synchronoss Technologies made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$292m, which is a fall of 5.5%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Synchronoss Technologies?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Synchronoss Technologies had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$15m and booked a US$49m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$23.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Synchronoss Technologies is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

