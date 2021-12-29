Is Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Synchronoss Technologies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Synchronoss Technologies had US$117.5m of debt, an increase on US$10.0m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$24.1m, its net debt is less, at about US$93.4m.

How Strong Is Synchronoss Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SNCR Debt to Equity History December 29th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Synchronoss Technologies had liabilities of US$108.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$161.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$24.1m and US$39.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$207.1m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$215.1m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Synchronoss Technologies' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Synchronoss Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Synchronoss Technologies had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 12%, to US$276m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Synchronoss Technologies's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$21m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$24m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Synchronoss Technologies (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

