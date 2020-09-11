Is Synaptics (SYNA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Synaptics (SYNA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Synaptics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 603 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SYNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYNA's full-year earnings has moved 61.97% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SYNA has returned about 21.68% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 21.20% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Synaptics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SYNA belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.69% so far this year, so SYNA is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to SYNA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

