Is Synaptics (SYNA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Synaptics (SYNA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Synaptics is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SYNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYNA's full-year earnings has moved 24.78% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SYNA has gained about 25.74% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.31%. This shows that Synaptics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SYNA belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.31% so far this year, so SYNA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

SYNA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

